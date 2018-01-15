US Has ‘Great Respect’ For Africa – Embassy

Robert P. Jackson

The United States Embassy in Ghana seems to be distancing itself from the alleged comments made by US President Donald Trump denigrating African countries, along with other nations with persons of African descent.

A tweet from the Embassy conveyed what it called its “great respect for the people of Africa”

“Our commitment to Ghana and all our African partners remains strong. It’s an honor for our staff to serve here alongside Ghanaians, and we deeply value our relationship with them,” the tweet added.

The Washington Post first reported that President Trump had described some African nations as ‘shithole countries.’

The alleged remarks made a meeting at the White House to consider migrant policies, were said to have also been made in reference to Haiti and El Salvador.

President Trump has since dismissed the claims, however, White House communicators have however failed to categorically deny that he made those comments.

Backlash

There was global outrage after the Washington Post reports with African leaders, including President Nana Akufo-Addo condemning President Trump.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana will “not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country.”

Former President John Mahama was also critical of the US President, describing him as a racist.

“Africans and Haitians come from ‘shithole’ countries? Isn’t Trump demonstrating that he’s nothing but a racist and pursuing a policy of ‘Make America White Again’? I congratulate Botswana for showing the way. Our AU Presidents must respond strongly to this insult,” Mr. Mahama said in a tweet.

The African Union has also said it was alarmed by President Trump’s remarks and issued a statement calling for the US leader to apologise for the remarks.

It said the “remarks dishonor the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity” and that there was a serious need “for dialogue between the US Administration and the African countries.”

The African Group of Ambassadors to the United Nations released a statement demanding a retraction and apology from President Trump for the comments.

The group said it was “extremely appalled at and strongly condemns the outrageous racist and xenophobic remarks attributed to the president of the United States of America as widely reported by the media.”

-citifmonline.com