Ursula Made Nkosuohemaa Of Akyem Asoum 

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (middle), accepting the offer of Nkosuohemaa of Asuom at the durbar, while Hon. Antwi Boasiako (right), DCE of Kade and Mad. Margaret Mensah, MCE of Suhum look on.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and MP for Ablekuma West, has been made the development queen (Nkosuohemaa) of Akyem Asuom in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

The honour was bestowed on her by the chiefs and people of Asuom when she attended the 75th anniversary celebration of Nana Yaa Anamah II, the longest-serving queen mother of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, at Asuom on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who represented the president, assured the people of Asuom that she will team up with other prominent natives of the constituency such as Hon Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Hon Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads & Highways, Hon Antwi Boasiako, DCE of Kade, Hon Ohemeng-Tinyase, MP for Kade, Oheneba Charles and others to bring development to the town.

She expressed the president’s delight to note that the longest-serving queen mother of AKyem Abuakwa is from Asuom, and assured Nana Yaa Anamah that her prayerful wish that a vocational training centre should be built and named after her will be supported by government.

Her Royal Majesty, Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua II, Okyenhemaa, also congratulated Nana Yaa Anamah II, saying, “Indeed, any nation that does not honour its heroes and heroines is not worth dying for. Nana Yaa Anamah has devoted her whole life serving the chiefs and people of Asuom and Akyem Abuakwa. Enstooled at her tender age of about 25 years, Nana Yaa Anamah has served her people for more than 75 years, and we thank God that she is alive today to be celebrated.”

Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II, Asuomhene, led the chiefs and people of Asuom to present a citation and gifts to Nana Yaa Anamah. He said the sons and daughters of Asuom are proud of her latest highest ‘Okyeman Kanea’ award conferred on her by Okyenhene. The Asuom chief continued that the award is a clear manifestation that she did not serve Asuomman alone, but the Akyem Abuakwa and Ghana as a whole.

The MCE of Suhum, Madam Margaret Mensah, who represented the first Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, presented items and cash donations to Nana Yaa Anamah.

An appeal for funds to raise money to build the vocational training centre has been launched, with support expected from the president and his wife, ministers, MPs, corporate bodies and donations from the sons and daughters of Asuom.