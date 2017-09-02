Ursula Challenges Agyepong To Substantiate Allegations

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful has described as “scurrilous and unwarranted” allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against her by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong.

In a statement released Friday, the minister challenged her accuser to produce evidence of his allegations, adding the allegations are born of ignorance.

Ursula Owusu stands accused of collecting bribes as a condition for the award of contract for the issuance of a national ID card, an allegation she has since dismissed with contempt.

In keeping with the promise of investigating all his appointees against whom corruption allegations are made, the president has directed the CID to investigate Ursula Owusu together with two other Chiefs of Staff- Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye.

The two have also been accused by musician A Plus of collecting bribes at the Castle before allowing anyone to see the president.

Director of Communication at the presidency Eugene Arhin confirmed the police CID has contacted the two accusers to back their allegations with evidence.

Even before investigations will begin, the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu has categorically refuted the allegations.

She said contrary to claims that she was taking $20,000 to give the National Identification contract to another company, it is evident that the government has rather decided to proceed with an existing contract signed by previous government for the supply of IDs.

“Following the comprehensive review and report by the technical and legal committees established by HE the Vice President in January 2017, the government determined that agreement between the National Identification Authority and Identity Management Systems constituted a viable and effective vehicle for the implementation of a modern, robust and reliable National Identification System for Ghana. Subsequently, HE the president formally directed the NIA to engage with IMS to ensure roll out of the National ID,” she explained.

“The falsehoods are clearly born of ignorance so it is important to clarify that the NIA is not an agency of the Ministry of Communication that is why the directive was signed by the Chief of Staff in the office of the president,” she added

She said the allegations “are patently false and I challenge him to come forward with evidence that corroborates his outlandish allegations.”

-Myjoyonline