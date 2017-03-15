Upper Extremity Surgeon Visits Koforidua

Dr. Alejandro Badia

Dr. Alejandro Badia, MD, F.A.C.S. hand and upper extremity orthopedic surgeon of the United States, will travel to the Eastern Region of Koforidua, on March 17th, 2017 to carry out a medical mission at the St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Badia, who is also the former president of the International Society for Sport Traumatology of the Hand (ISSPORTH) and founder of Badia Hand to Shoulder Center and OrthoNow, along with a Swiss surgical team led by Dr. Philippe Cuénod, from Geneva, will carry out specialized surgical operations which require their expertise.

They will also transfer skills and share the latest advancements of upper extremity surgeries with the St. Joseph Hospital’s medical staff.

The puropose of the team’s visit to Ghana is to enhance the quality of orthopedic care for Ghanaian patients.

Although Ghana’s population exceeds 28 million people, fewer than 40 orthopedic surgeons provide care for the entire country, which is rapidly developing economically.

“I am thrilled of the opportunity to join Dr. Cuéndon and his team during this medical mission to Ghana. My goal is help train locals to care for their own people as well as be an international resource, and tie to USA, for colleagues regarding complex orthopedic issues, particularly of hand and upper limb,” stated Dr. Badia.

The programme is funded under the Gruppo Internazionale di Chirurghi Amici della Mano founded by Marco Lanzetta.