Upper Denkyira West DCE Fired Over Capt. Mahama’s Killing

The District Chief Executive for Denkyira-Boase in the Central region Daniel Appianing has been relieved of his post, StarrFMonline.com has learnt.

It is unclear the reason for his dismissal, but Starr News sources say it is linked to his comments following the killing of Captain Maxwell Mahama by residents of the Boase Township Monday.

Mr. Appianing, who is the current NPP constituency chairman for Upper Denkyira West, has maintained in media interviews that the slain soldier was part of a military team protecting Chinese illegal miners in the community, .

“There is a large number of military personnel protecting the Chinese and the lynched soldier is alleged to be part of it, in fact, he is said to be the leader… I am shocked they are not briefing you very well but rather claiming they are here to fight galamseyers,” he told Starr News.

The comments have caused an uproar with many Ghanaians calling on the president to dismiss him.

Meanwhile, the Cape Coast Magistrate Court presided over by Her Ladyship Rita Amoaning Adusei remanded into police custody the seven suspects being held for the murder of Captain.

Six people were arrested while the assemblyman for the area who allegedly ordered the killing of Captain Mahama reported himself to the Police Wednesday after he had earlier fled the area.

On Thursday, the police sought the remand to aid them complete their investigations.

The accused are William Baah, Assemblyman and teacher 36, farmer Yaw Antwi 32, farmer Bismarck Donkor 36, farmer Kofi Badu 29, farmer Kofi Nyame, 29, Anthony Amoah, 23, Okada operator and Philip Badu, 30, a prison assistant.

Prosecution was led by ASP Helinious Ayonyo and the defense lawyer is George Bernard Shaw.

The seven suspects have been charged with murder and will reappear on the 19th of June this year.

