United Not Giving Up… On Top 4 Finish

Man UTD

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are still committed to trying to secure a top-four Premier League finish following Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland.

Mourinho, who takes his side to Anderlecht for the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, had said United could switch their focus from the Premier League to their European campaign if they were to lose sight of a top-four finish this week and then saw his side held by Everton.

United, though, reduced the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City to four points, with a game in hand on their rivals, after a 3-0 victory at 10-man Sunderland — a result that pushed David Moyes’ side to the brink of relegation from the Premier League.

Mourinho said: “After Liverpool and Manchester City’s victories, if we didn’t win today it’s almost mathematically impossible [to finish fourth]. It was important for us to win and that was the main objective.”

“We did that and, apart from that, there were no more injuries to add to the difficult list we have, because we don’t hide that we are still fighting for our situation in the Premier League.”

“But the Europa League becomes fundamental for us, it’s the only competition we can win now. We did the Community Shield, we did the League Cup. The Premier League, no way, so it is our competition to fight for.”