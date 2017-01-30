United, Gunners Fight …Over Griezemann

Antoine Griezmann

In news that could send shockwaves through the next transfer window, Arsenal appear ready to fight Manchester United for the signature of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

The Mail reports that Arsene Wenger will sanction an £85 million bid on the France international, thus triggering the player’s release clause.

It has been revealed that the Gunners made an optimistic move last summer, which stumbled when the 25-year-old penned a new deal until 2021 with Los Colchoneros.

Paul Pogba is thought to be campaigning on behalf of the Red Devils and while Griezmann can expect greater wages at Old Trafford, the former Real Sociedad starlet would warrant shattering the wage structure at the Emirates in a surprise move.

Arsenal would be prepared to fork out as much as £250,000-per-week as they stake their case to capture the Atletico playmaker.