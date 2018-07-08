Unite And Stay In Power For Eternity – Kufuor To NPP

John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on NPP members to strife for unity and support the vision of President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the party stays in power for eternity.

According to the former president, the NPP can win the next election and subsequent ones if party members fight against acrimony and internal bickering.

The former president who ruled Ghana between 2000 and 2008 delivering a speech at the Koforidua Technical University on Saturday during the party’s general delegates conference said “Let us not do anything that will begin to splinter us. If we can overcome this and hold together, I assure you that the people of Ghana will vote for us 2020, vote for us 2024, vote us 2028 and into eternity.

“We’ll become the party of the nation. I believe in this sincerely and this is what I’ve come to tell you.”

The former president added “I have come to remind you that we are only one and half years into power. Unfortunately for us, the tenure of office of our government is too short, it is only four years. You don’t change the world within four years but we want to change the world, we want to transform Ghana.

“And to be able to do this we need a very solid and united party as the undercarriage for the great vision and great policies the government is launching to be given the change of the day, to win election over and over again at the national level so that these visions could be realized for the people of Ghana as a whole. And to do this I’ve just come to you to please swallow your pride…for this, we must swallow our individual egos and with all due respect vanity for the greater good of our country and humanity at large,”

-Starrfmonline