Unique Microfinance In Good Standing

Kwesi Livingstone

UNIQUE MICROFINANCE Limited, a private limited liability company incorporated in 2012 under Ghana Companies Act, 1963 (ACT 179), is in good standing.

The company is licensed by Bank of Ghana to operate as a Tier 2 microfinance institution by offering financial services to corporate bodies and individuals as a non–bank financial institution in accordance with the relevant laws.

It would be recalled that this paper made a report on Wednesday, November 20, titled, “Microfinance Company Provides Fake Address” based on a Bank of Ghana publication in May this year on microfinance companies, which stated the location of Unique Microfinance Limited as Kokrobite in the Central Region.

The BoG publication quoted the contact numbers of Unique Microfinance as 0541396702 and 0244465033.

The company however, had its head office at New Achimota in the Greater Accra region and not in Kokrobite as published.

As far back as September 2016, Unique Microfinance had called for an inspection of its premises by the Central bank.

The Central Bank, in a letter dated November 1, last year, and signed by J. Kofi Amoa-Awuah, head, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department, approved the relocation request.

“We refer to your application on the above subject and our subsequent premises inspection and write to inform you that approval has been granted under section 20 of the banking Act, 2004 (Act 673) for Unique Microfinance Limited to relocate its head office from Kpone Shangai to New Achimota, Mile 7 in the Greater Accra region.”

Also, prior to the approval for relocation, an official of the bank was detailed from the Other Financial Institutions Department to go and conduct premises inspection of Unique Microfinance’s new head office at New Achimota, which was duly carried out.

A business desk report