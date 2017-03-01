Unilever Pledges To Partner Gov’t

President Akufo-Addo with the group from Unilever

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Unilever Ghana Limited, Edward Effah, has pledged the support of Unilever towards helping to achieve the objectives of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr. Effah, together with a nine-member delegation, indicated that Unilever is the largest producer and retailer of consumer goods in Ghana.

He believed that the decision of the Akufo-Addo government to create an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish, as well as increase competitiveness for businesses, was the surest way of creating wealth and prosperity for Ghanaians.

He further described government’s ‘Planting for Jobs and Food’ initiative as a laudable one, adding that Unilever is ready to partner government to establish a world-class oil palm industry in Ghana.

Yaw Nsarkoh, Executive Vice President of Unilever Ghana-Nigeria, praised President Akufo-Addo for his vision on private sector development.

He said Unilever intends to build an industrial powerhouse in Ghana in coming years.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, commended the leadership of Unilever for its desire to cooperate with government to help return Ghana onto the path of progress and prosperity.

Nana Addo was confident that with the support and cooperation of industry players and the effective implementation of government’s policies and programmes, Ghana’s economy would, once again, rebound.

The President urged Unilever to consider relocating their production units back to Ghana.

The production units were moved by Unilever to neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria over the last few years as a result of the unfavourable economic conditions prevailing in the country.

“We will do our best to create an enabling environment so that we can facilitate the inflow of investments into our country. Ghana should be at the centre of producing things again in the region and on the continent.”

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, who was also present at the meeting, noted that “it is reassuring that Unilever is inspired by the President’s vision.”

Government will offer the necessary incentives to the private sector to industrialize the country.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yoofi Grant, said that one of his major objectives would be the removal of bottlenecks to operations and a reduction of the huge administrative costs bedeviling the establishment of businesses so as to make businesses operating in Ghana more competitive.