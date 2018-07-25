 Unilever Flies 2 To Chelsea …To Face Legends

The duo (In track suit) with the coaching staff after receiving their respective prizes

The maiden edition of the Rexona ‘Be Next Champion’ campaign, produced winners in Shadrach Adombila and Alex Agyarkwa in a special ceremony on Monday at the Lizzy Sports Complex, Accra.

The winners shrugged off stiff opposition from close to 800 footballers which was pruned to 26 finalists after a nationwide exercise.

Wild cheers from family members and friends greeted the announcement of the Upper West indigene’s (Adombila) name as the overall winner.

Shortly after the announcement, the 18-year-old midfielder, who broke into tears following his pathetic journey (borrowed money for transport) to the exercise, was carried shoulder high.

He expressed thanks to coach Laryea Kingston, one of the scouts, saying, “God has been so good to me and awarded me with this (Golden boot) and I’m going to Chelsea to meet Hazard, Willian, and Kante.

“The only thing I can do now is to thank the Almighty God who has made it possible. I also want to thank my family, my coach and most especially, Unilever for this honour.”

Brand Manager of Rexona, Ms Vanessa Kavi, said “These two young footballers are going to benefit from the ultimate football

experience and we at Unilever Ghana and Rexona are happy to have made it possible through our partnership with Chelsea FC. To the other contestants, she said, “You fought a good fight but we have only two slots on the Africa 11 team, better luck next time.”

The initial aim of the campaign was to pick only one of the 26 finalists to join the Africa 11 but the Chelsea coaching team of Steven O’reilly, Laurence Griffin and Freddie Myers who were blown out by the rich talent they saw decided to give Ghana another slot and Agyarkwa from the Eastern Region received the nod.

The duo will join the Africa 11 team for the ultimate football experience of training and playing against the Chelsea legends later this year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum