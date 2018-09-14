uniCredit Assures Customers

Samuel Sakyi Hyde, CEO, uniCredit

Management of uniCredit Ghana Limited, a savings and loans company, has appealed to its customers not to panic over the safety of their deposits.

According to the company’s management, its attention had been drawn to rumours regarding the effect of happenings in the banking industry on the operations of uniCredit.

“This is in particular reference to the consolidation of our sister company uniBank with other banks by the Bank of Ghana (BoG). uniCredit has at all material times operated as a separate entity, providing financial solutions to its cherished customers. We will continue to support their business and personal finances.”

uniCredit further encouraged all customers to avoid rushing to its banking halls since that can create panic in meeting all their needs at the same time.

“We also wish to appeal to all customers to remain calm in the midst of slight delays at our banking halls, as management is doing everything possible to restore normalcy to all our branches.”

Customers of uniCredit on Tuesday stormed the Kantamanto Office to withdraw their matured investments from the company.

The angry customers demanded their monies after several failed attempts to retrieve them.

A business desk report