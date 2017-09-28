UniBank Salutes Stars B

Officials of the bank pose with the team

Black Stars official bank, Unibank has praised reigning WAFU champions profusely in a ceremony at its World Trade Centre head office in Accra yesterday.

Eight players and some management and technical team members of the team called on management of the bank to present the silverware and individual honours they received in the just-ended competition to the bank officials.

And according to Owusu Ansah Awere, an executive official at the back, the team’s efforts should be applauded taking into account its emerging as tops from 16 footballing countries.

As a result, he on behalf of the bank has promised a mouthwatering reward package for the team which would be announced to the team soon.

He mentioned “We say a big congrats on behalf of the people of Ghana and customers of our bank. You have made us all very very proud.

“West Africa have 16 nations and we emerged the best, we are proud of you. You have made yourselves, family, Ghana, UniBank and families proud. You raised our hopes and you didn’t dash them.”

Head Coach of the side Maxwell Konadu commended the bank for their support stated that “We disappointed you unibank and the entire nation, but we were able to re-organize ourselves after the CHAN failure and this victory has redeemed our image. We want to thank you for your support. You have been supporting Black Stars A, but I think if you extend a hand to the Stars B, it will go a long way to push the players to go the extra mile.”

Ghana recorded an emphatic 4-1 win over Nigeria to lift the ultimate after brushing aside The Gambia, Guinea, Mali but lost 0-2 to Nigeria in the 16-nation tourney that ended barely a week ago.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum