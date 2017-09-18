UNFPA Donates Computers To DOVVSU

Bawa Amadu presenting the laptop computers to ACP Isaac Quist, Director of Administration, receiving the items together with ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwah

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated eight laptop computers and its accessories to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to be distributed to the Domestic Violence & Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) offices across the country to aid in data collection.

Since last year, the UNFPA played part in the launch of the DOVVSU sexual and gender-based violence data management system, and has since trained personnel on data collection to international standards.

Bawa Amadu, assistant representative of the UNFPA, who donated the items, mentioned that the UNFPA observed at the launch of the data management system, the timely response to calls at the international and continental levels for the collection and management of quality data to inform development planning and interventions.

He said modern technology has propelled today’s society into information age, making it possible to generate and record vast quantities of new data.

“Like our counterparts in other countries all over the world, UNFPA Ghana is very much concerned about access to sexual reproductive health and rights and improve maternal health and adolescent sexual and reproductive heal and the elimination of sexual and gender-based violence,” Mr Amadu explained.

The UNFPA assistant representative indicated that UNFPA, recognising the importance of the work of the police and DOVVSU, has decided to provide the equipment to facilitate the collection, generation and utilisation of the data.

“It is our belief that these equipment for the data base system will improve the key role that the Ghana Police Service plays in preventing sexual gender-based violence and in working sensitively with survivors, recording and reporting incidents, providing initial psychological support and offering referrals for legal redress,” he added.

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwah, Deputy Director General in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), who received the items, stated that two years ago, the police DOVVSU planned to go digital and needed to collate data base of cases recorded.

“DOVVSU officials went rounds to check on the facilities but the result was bad and we believe the computers will help support the work of personnel since they need data to fight crime,” she revealed.

ACP Addo Dankwah thanked UNFPA for the support and called for more to improve on the work of the CID.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

lindatenyah@gmail.com