Bernard Nii Aryee

The death is reported of Bernard Nii Aryee at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He was 51.

The deceased was one of the key management members of Division One side, Uncle T United FC.

Burial will take place on Saturday, June 30 at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery.

He is survived by a wife, Emelia Beduwa Samm and two children- Nii Ayitey Quaye (KNUST) and Nii Ayikwei Quaye (AIS).