Uncle T Host Lions

Uncle T

Division One Zone 3 leaders, Uncle T United FC, will host Heart of Lions this Sunday in Prampram.

The game offers Uncle T FC an opportunity to redeem themselves after suffering the first defeat this season to Tema Youth.

The slim (one point) difference between the two has raised the stakes in the game.

But president of Uncle T United, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers) said “We are determined, the technical team and the playing body are focused on the game. We foresee a tough challenge, but we are ready.

“We have gone to the drawing board to correct our past errors. The point gab is narrowed to just a point; we want to make amends on Sunday.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum