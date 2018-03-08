‘Uncle T’ FC Rewards Gen. Captain

TT Brothers (L) presenting the TV to Abdulai

Division One campaigners, Uncle T United FC, has rewarded its general captain, Salifu Abdulai at the club’s training ground in Tema recently.

The reward, a long service award was a brand new ’’40 Samsung flat screen television for the player’s meritorious service (10 years) to the club.

Club president, lsaac Tetteh (TT Brothers) said the gesture was to encourage other players to remain committed and be rewarded for their dedication.

The general captain thanked management for the recognition saying, ” This goes to show that there is reward in loyalty, l thank management for this special parcel.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum