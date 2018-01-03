Uncle T FC Dreams Big

Barbara Ankobia, (6thL) Chairperson for the event, presenting an item to Comfort Soglohu, Mother of the Village. INSET : TT Brothers

President of Uncle T FC, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers) has set high target for 2018, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Notable among the targets are qualifying for the domestic top flight league and establishing an academy for the Prampram-based Division One side.

He told the media, during the annual feasting with and donation to Tema SOS that, playing in the elite league remains the club’s top most priority.

The former Hearts of Oak Board Member mentioned that plans are in place to ensure that the club achieves its Premiership aspirations.

And responding to how soon the Club will roll out the academy program, he indicated that “My brother, you know it has to do with huge financial commitment, we planned using part of Uriah Asante’s(late) transfer fee of $300,000 for the project, but as we speak, the Tunisian Club has failed to release the cash.

“Definitely, the academy program would be rolled out; it is the way to run modern day football, that is why clubs like Barca, Liverpool and co are doing well. I have spoken with GFA president on the issue and he has advised accordingly regarding what to do.”

The annual get together was initiated by the late Mrs Grace Akuokor Doku Tetteh (Awonye Akor), mother of TT Brothers and has been running for the last 16 years.

TT Brothers Company donated food items including bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of Uncle T products to children of the SOS Village.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Tema