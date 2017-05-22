UN Applauds Ghana Single Window

Kituyi speaking at the event

United Nation Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has commended Ghana for making progress in trade facilitation.

According to the UN Conference, Ghana’s role as a trailblazer in trade facilitation can serve as a model for other countries in the region.

Mukhisa Kituyi, UNCTAD’s Secretary General, made this known during the Ghana National Conference on the Single Window and the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement organized by West Blue Consulting.

Ghana is one of the frontrunners in the region in the implementation of the single window system spearheaded by West Blue Consulting in collaboration with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Mr. Kituyi said the implementation of trade facilitation reforms in areas like the single window is key for strengthening regional integration in Africa, and is in itself an inescapable must-have for the continent’s efforts to boost intra-African trade, increase productive capacities and structural transformation for sustainable development.

“An efficient and effective customs administration is at the heart of any trade facilitation reform. I commend Ghana for its progress on trade facilitation,” he said.

Sharing Experience

Dr. Kituyi also called for the sharing of experience in the region and highlighted the value in learning from the ECOWAS case.

“As had been seen in East and Southern Africa, the top down approach could only go so far,” said Dr. Kituyi, adding, “Bottom-up efforts and national leadership, particularly in cooperation with the private sector, are needed and go much farther in driving a meaningful locally owned regional integration agenda.”

Ghana is one of the original signatories to the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, which came into force recently.

The WTO estimates that the agreement will generate more than a trillion dollars in benefits annually, and that the majority of these benefits will accrue to developing economies.

The implementation of the second phase of the Single Window in Ghana is expected to reduce the time and cost of trade by 50 percent, resulting in annual savings of over US$120 million.

Alan’s Admission

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, who was the keynote speaker at the event, said trade facilitation is a cornerstone of the government’s trade and economic development agenda.

“We believe it will greatly assist Ghana in reaching our full potential as a leading trading nation, both regionally and globally, and that this in turn will create strong earnings and employment growth within the country,” he said.

Visit To Akufo-Addo

During the two-day conference, Dr. Kituyi paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo, and reiterated UNCTAD’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Ghana to strengthen ports capacity, institutional support for implementation of trade facilitation reforms, entrepreneurship under UNCTAD’s EMPRETEC programme and policy development in key trade related areas.

Dr. Kituyi also visited the Dignity DTRT (DoTheRightThing), Ghana’s key textile industry currently manufacturing garments for the International market, with a workforce of 1,500 people, most of who are women.

Single Window Benefits

The National Single Window enhances the potential for foreign direct investment in countries and links in a seamless and electronic manner information flow between importing and exporting traders.

According to the UNCTAD, investing in the implementation of trade facilitation reforms is also key for realizing the SDGs, particularly SDG 9 on infrastructure, innovation and industry.

GRA Revenue Increases

Revenue collection by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has increased by more than 28 percent as at the end of 2016.

This increment is due to the introduction of the National Single Window Project, which has been complementing the efforts of customs in harmonizing operations at the ports.

