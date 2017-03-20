UMB Presents Scholarship To Best WASSCE Student

John Awuah presenting the scholarship to Pius Kyere

The dream of Pius Kyere, a first-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), to become a neurosurgeon has been given a boost, as UMB has presented him with a full scholarship for emerging as the overall best student at the 2016 WASSCE.

The scholarship was presented to him at the WAEC Distinction Awards, which was organized to recognize the top performing students in the 2016 WASSCE.

In addition to the full scholarship, UMB also presented a laptop to Pius and also pledged to open a personal account for him with a starting balance of $1,000.

Dignitaries at the event included the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Jacob Kor, Head of the WAEC Ghana Office, Dr. Sam Nii Ollenu, Ghana’s representative on the WAEC Endowment Fund and Prof. W.A Asomaning.

Presenting the scholarship, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UMB, John Awuah said the curriculum in Ghana’s educational system should focus on innovation.

According to him, “The world continues to change at a bewildering pace and we must equip our young people with the skills and technology to be on top of this change and to use it to their advantage.”

He also announced that UMB was expanding its partnership with WAEC by offering another scholarship to one needy but brilliant student who also excels at the WASCCE.

Another student, Sango Benjamin Bortey, who was the second highest scorer in the 2016 WASSCE, also received a laptop and some souvenirs from UMB.

Speaking on behalf of the award winners, Pius Kyere, expressed his gratitude to UMB for their recognition and support.