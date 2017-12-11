UMB Golf Pulls Crowd

John Awuah

This year’s 45th UMB Accra Open golf tournament drew hundreds of golfers and its lovers to the Achimota Golf Club yesterday.

Explaining what accounted for the success of the 64th Accra Open; the biggest in the capital, John Awuah, CEO, UMB linked it to proper planning.

He said in a post-tourney interview that “There is no better way to mark our 45th milestone than to partner the Achimota Golf Club for a four day golfing event. We at UMB are health conscious, hence this partnership. We started with a health walk and we have plans of supporting sports in the country.”

He promised his outfit’s continued support for golf in the country as well as his staff’s signings as members of the Achimota Club.

By Kofi Aduonum