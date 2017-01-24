UMB Appoints New Business Banking Director

John Awuah welcoming Kevin Cain, UMB Bank’s new Director of Consumer and Business Banking

UMB Bank has appointed Kevin Cain, a seasoned banker and Small and Medium-scale Enterprise (SME) development expert as its Director of Consumer and Business Banking.

In this role, Mr. Cain will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the Personal Banking, Private Banking and Business Banking arms of the bank.

He will also drive the expansion of the bank’s transaction and electronic banking channels.

UMB Bank is currently securing the necessary regulatory approvals to confirm Mr. Cain’s appointment.

Mr. Cain has over 30 years of international consulting, banking and general management experience in over 15 countries, and has an enviable track record of executing successful SME and commercial banking initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UMB Bank, John Awuah, stated that retail banking is a pillar in the bank’s five-year transformation strategy and that Mr. Cain’s depth of experience and exposure is an important addition to the UMB team.

“Kevin is a consummate banking professional with extensive experience in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and we are fortunate that he will be contributing his significant breadth and depth of skills, experience and talent to the UMB family,” Mr. Awuah added.

According to Mr. Awuah, Mr. Cain’s appointment is also a “strong indication of UMB’s intent to execute in accordance with international standards and benchmarks.”

Mr. Awuah also noted that Mr. Cain “brings a global perspective that can be harnessed to enhance UMB’s execution and innovation plans.”

Prior to joining UMB Bank, Mr. Cain was a consultant for the East African Development Bank in Uganda.

He also completed a three-year International Finance Corporation (IFC) sponsored project in Kenya, where he served as the Resident Advisor to Bank of Africa and assisted in developing their SME business in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Kevin was also a member of the IFC team that carried out the diagnostic review of Fidelity Bank and Keystone Bank in Lagos, Nigeria.

He was also the Head of Wholesale Banking of Doha Bank in Qatar, and is credited with setting up the very successful SME Unit within Doha Bank.