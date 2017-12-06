UMB Accra Open Hits Achimota

John Awuah

All is set for this year’s UMB Bank Accra Open golf stroke play competition, officials of the Bank and host Club, Achimota Golf Club have said.

The four-day golf event (72 Hole), the biggest on the capital’s calendar, forms part of UMB’s 45th anniversary year-long celebration.

Achimota Golf Club captain Mark Cofie mentioned that the pros will tee-off tomorrow, while Group B take their turn on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, Group A will hit the course as well as scratch players.

CEO of UMB, John Awuah, mentioned that “We have received a good report regarding registration from host Club indicating that all is set and good for the tourney. We are expecting a large and a keenly contested event.

“We decided to partner Achimota as part of our 45th milestone celebration. We are celebrating 45 years of banking excellence and so we thought it wise to support golf in the country as we strive to make it an epoch-making one.”

Crack golfers across the country like Mike Aggrey, Ghana Golf Association president, Dr Frank Adu Jnr., Kwaku Okyere, George Amoah, Achimota Lady captain, Peace Akwei, Mona Myers Captan, Leticia Amponsah Mensah, Aku Yabah, Jessica Tei, among others, are expected to battle for supremacy

At stake are attractive trophies and special cash prizes for golfers who will distinguish themselves.

Meanwhile, Labadi Beach Hotel will sponsor the cocktail event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum