UK Will Strengthen Trade Relations With Ghana – May Promises

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to consolidate trade relations between Ghana and Britain.

May says she will ensure an improvement in the historic ties between the two countries.

She’s also commended President Akufo-Addo and Ghana for a successful 60-years anniversary celebrations of independence from British rule.

The PM said this when the President called on her at Number 10 Downing Street as part of a three-day visit to London.

President Akufo-Addo on his part said even though the two countries parted ways 60 years ago after colonial rule, it didn’t end relations between them.

He said he is looking forward to strengthening ties between the two countries.

The President also said he is poised and looks forward to the upcoming Commonwealth summit to be held in Britain next year.

