UK-Ghana Investment Forum Slated For June 27

Tony Burkson

This year’s maiden UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Forum comes off in London between June 27 and June 28.

The event, billed to further strengthen the business relationships between Ghana and the UK, would be hosted by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) in conjunction with Developing Markets Association.

The two-day event would provide a platform for UKGCC and its members to take advantage of new opportunities within the trade sector and also afford participants the opportunity to engage with high-ranking Ghanaian government officials, policy-shapers and potential commercial partners.

Participants would be briefed on the economic and political prospects for Ghana and the UK respectively, followed by plenary sessions focused on the key economic sectors that government is working to market.

Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), is billed to give a keynote address at the event.

Other speakers and panelists include CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Kwamina Yeda Addison, and Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey.

According to Mr. Grant, “The investment and trade forum will leverage on the long-standing experience and traditional business relationships that exist between the UK and Ghana. But more importantly, it will also give a platform to further consolidate new opportunities, which have opened up both in Ghana and the UK for enhanced trade and investment.”

“Ghana is ready and open for business and we are very excited about it,” he added.

Tony Burkson, CEO of UKGCC, is equally enthused about forum and the potential for the bilateral trade relationship of the future.

“During my time here in Ghana, I have seen the immense opportunities for bilateral trade with the UK. I am very much looking forward to the forum and the initiatives being brought to fruition.”

Founded in 2016, the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) was launched to facilitate and promote the ever-increasing need for collaboration between SMEs and large multinational corporations operating in the UK and Ghana.