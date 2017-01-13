UK-Ghana Commerce Chamber Meets Bawumia

Members of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) recently met Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra.

Vice Chairman of UKGCC, Steven Gray, congratulated Dr Bawumia on the historic electoral victory and introduced members of the chamber to him.

The members highlighted their di­fferent areas of interest, drew the Veep’s attention to various policy areas of importance, as well as challenges they have faced within those sectors.

They also had the opportunity to off­er suggestions and adjustments to the issues raised.

Robin McCone, a director at UKGCC, highlighted some innovative revenue collection ideas that were of great interest to the Vice President.

Members of the Chamber also stressed the need for changes within the civil justice system as it relates to the private sector.

Dr Bawumia was very receptive to the chamber’s mission, its key policy points presented, as well as members’ insight on the diff­erent sectors.

He said he looked forward to working with more business friendly companies in Ghana.

The Veep also emphasised the goals of government to holistically ensure Ghana was a profitable place for global business.

He also touched on several of his initiatives for his first 100 days in office.

The Veep agreed to have a quarterly meeting with the UKGCC.

CEO of the Chamber, Tony Burkson, expressed his excitement at working with the new government.

“My members and I are excited about the opportunity to work alongside the government of Ghana to achieve its developmental goals and enter into a new age of Ghanaian prosperity.”