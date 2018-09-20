UK-Based Gospel Artiste JM Drops New Single

Joseph Matthew

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Joseph Matthew, known in the gospel music scene in UK and Ghana as JM, has released his latest single titled ‘Hallelujah’.

The masterpiece of a single is expected to propel the artiste to further heights after having a great year last year. The vocal ability, lyrics and the entire production is world-class.

Hint of the new single was first received in January this year when the artiste’s management team revealed on social media about a recording session that was on going.

The single, which was recorded in Ghana by sound engineer Osei, has been described by a section of music stakeholders who had the opportunity to listen to the song as inspirational song.

The song is very melodious and spiritually touching. JM’s music is typically classical soul-lifting messages full of didactic Christian teachings and moral biblical doctrines.

The song, which is expected to strengthen people’s faith in God and acknowledge his greatness, is available for download on popular music sites. It is also enjoying massive airplay from notable DJs across the country.

“My expectation is that people will encounter the Lord Jesus as they sing and reflect over the song,” he revealed, adding that his focus is to win souls for the kingdom of God through his songs.

JM caught attention of music lovers when he was featured in a UK magazine in 2007 after a captivating performance at Stratford Rex London.

He is currently recording his long-awaited gospel album (‘Solid Rock’) featuring the hit single, ‘Hallelujah’.