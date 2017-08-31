Uganda Give Ghana Hope With Win Over Egypt

Uganda overcame Egypt 1-0 on Wednesday a result which gives Ghana massive hope of reaching the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Egypt shot-stopper Essam El-Hadary was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first-half as he produced good saves as he kept Uganda at bay.

Uganda winger Emmanuel Okwi came close to giving the Cranes the lead with a good effort from the right in the 13th minute, but El-Hadary denied him.

The former Al Ahly goal-minder then saved Uganda talisman Farouk Miya’s long range attempt in the 25th minute as the home side pressed Egypt.

Derrick Nsibambi, the Uganda forward, who had been booked, also saw his header saved by El-Hadary with the half-time break fast approaching.

Egypt managed to contain the Cranes in the closing stages of the first-half and score was 0-0 at half-time in the capital city of Uganda, Kampala.

El-Hadary was finally beaten six minutes into the second-half after the Pharaohs defence was caught ball watching inside their own box.

Okwi controlled the ball very well, before beating the 44-year-old shot-stopper with a powerful low shot to hand Uganda a well-deserved 1-0 lead.

Egypt should have equalized in the 63rd minute, but Uganda keeper Denis Onyango was alert and he saved Egypt attacker Mohamed Salah’s header.

Tarek Hamed was then introduced by Egypt head coach Hector Cuper 10 minutes later as the Pharaohs searched for the equalizing goal.

The midfielder had a chance to level matters with five minutes left on the clock, but his attempt was saved by Onyango, who made a fantastic save.

The Cranes then stood firm at the back in the closing stages of the encounter and the match ended in a 1-0 victory in favour of Uganda.

