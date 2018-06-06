UG Sports Directorate Walk…To Mark 70th Milestone

Participants doing brisk walking

Members of the Sports Directorate of University of Ghana (UG) as well as students poured onto the streets of Legon for a health walk last Saturday.

The 6km walk, arranged by the Sports Directorate in collaboration with University of Ghana Health Services was in commemoration of the School’s 70th milestone.

Participants, numbering close to 200 started from the University of Ghana Athletic Oval, through the Hospital, Staff Village, Trinity, Okponglo and ended at the starting point.

An impressive aerobics session crowned the walk after which Emmanuel Assasie, lecturer, Department of Physical Education and Sports Studies gave a talk on physical activity and good health.

Later, participants regrouped into segments for fun games like chess, ludo, volleyball, draught, table tennis etc., amid a health screening exercise.

In a post-walk interview, Dr Bella Bello Bitugu, director of the Sports Directorate, said the activity, marking the school’s 70th anniversary was one of several activities rolled out for the occasion.

He indicated that “We are celebrating our success and what we have been able to contribute to the school in the area of sports. It is one of the many activities rolled out for the occasion; we have seminars, lectures to that effect.

“We are also showcasing what UG sports have achieved, hence the erecting of stands for UG sports in pictures.”

The walk also saw participants with placards with various inscriptions such as ‘UG, 11th best University in Africa’ ‘UG, home of academic excellence and integrity’ etc.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum