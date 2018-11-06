UG Revels In WAUG

The students displaying the Ghana and their school’s flag at the opening ceremony

The 51 contingent of the University of Ghana (UG) team which comprised nine officials and 42 student athletes has arrived for the 14th West Africa University Games (WAUG) in Nigeria.

Despite encountering accommodation challenges at the Games village, the UG Team was swiftly provided with alternative accommodation arrangement, kind courtesy, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu (Director of Sports, UG) and Dr. Ted Annang (Member, Sport Management Committee), who also coupled as leaders of the delegation for Team UG.

Fast-forward, all administrative preparations and needed props were arranged for the opening ceremony scheduled at the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) Stadium last Saturday but the protracted opening ceremony was met with a heavy downpour.

A total of 28 universities from Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Léon were present for the opening ceremony.

Following remarks from the President of WAUG and Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt, the co-founders of WAUG (i.e. University of Ghana and University of Ibadan) led the entire participating teams in a march-pass across the stadium. This was followed by the opening football game between Uniport and University of Kano which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Notable across the Uniport Stadium was the energy UG brought which captivated every supporter present at the stadium. Thus, supporters as well as other university athletes at the stadium were in a state of awe at the excitement of the UG Team but as the energy level rises they could not resist the intense-rhythmic Jama songs which lit the entire stadium.

The opening ceremony however, came to a close after the football game between Uniport and University of Kano. At a short meeting, after the opening ceremony, Dr. Bitugu extolled the UG athletes profusely with regards to the energy they brought to bear on the opening ceremony.

He commended them for their understanding and comportment despite encountering some challenges since arrival.

The competition is expected to end on Sunday.