UG Hospital Opens July 18

An aerial view of the UGMC

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) will be opened on July 18 for business, government has announced.

The opening of the facility comes at a time of heightened national conversation about the nation’s health priorities with regard to emergency care.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who made the announcement, said UGMC will only take referrals of out-patient department (OPD) cases.

He further indicated that the centre will be focused on specialist services in three departments — dermatology, ophthalmology and ear, nose and throat (ENT) services.

Mr Agyeman-Manu also indicated that the laboratory and pharmacy services are expected to be available.

According to ministry officials, the facility will start off with about 30 to 40 staff approved by the ministry.

The coming months will see commencement of work on the second phase of the medical centre following approval of the $50 million.

The hospital, said to be the first of its kind in West Africa, is a 650-bed facility built at a cost of $217 million raised through loans from Israel. It was one of the last projects commissioned by President John Mahama on January 4, 2017 during the dying days of his administration.

But the hospital which is expected to receive international accreditation has remained closed.

Government has said it needs $50m to complete the second phase of the facility.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri