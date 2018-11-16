UG Exceeds Expectations In WAUG

Some members of team UG displaying their medals

With 38 medals in all, the University of Ghana has set a standard never seen by any Ghanaian University in any international competition. At the end of the 14th West African Universities Games (WAUG) held at the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, UG placed 3rd with regards to the number of overall medals as shown in the medal table below (up to 10th position). However, in terms of number of gold won, UG placed 7th out of thirty-six participating universities. This feat shows that, UG has a brighter future and is an indication that, the investment in talent identification and development is yielding returns.

Maximizing Resources Available To Excel

The contingent led by Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu (Director of UG Sport) and Dr. Ted Annang (Member, UG Sports Management Committee), saw forty-one (41) athletes of UG participating in fewer events such as, in 1 team event (out of 6), 10 Field & Track events (out of 34) and 6 Racquet events (out of 18). The success chalked at the 14th WAUG by UG with limited number of athletes due to limited resources points to the various sports strategic initiatives by UG Sports Directorate to train, educate and raise world class athletes.

Patient Investment Through Sustainable Sport Strategies

Since the commencement of the University of Ghana Policy on the Admission of Athlete Students (UG-PAAS) in 2014, there has been steady improvement in the performance of UG Teams in various competitions. The strategic planning of UG Sports Directorate to set action-plans against timelines as well as following due process for holistic development of UG athletes is paying off. Results from the 25th Ghana Universities Sports Associations (GUSA) Games held at Tamale in January, 2018, and now from the 14th WAUG, show UG’s preparedness, patience and aspirations for producing world class athletes in the nearest future. This is done through patient investment based on the vision and foresight of the current administration headed by Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu. Five of UG athletes are already in North America for studies and sports training in the course of the last two academic years.

UG To Be The HUB Of National Teams

Athlete students at UG are under constant scrutiny and supervision to not only excel in sporting events but also in all aspects of academic endeavour. University of Ghana therefore looks forward to championing and raising the standard of sports in Ghana and beyond. UG wants to serve as the HUB of many national teams in the country, says the Director Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu.

He added “Once you have sportsmen and women who combine academic work with sports or have academic background whilst in the industry, you are bound to excel and set new and higher standards… and that is our ultimate objective.”

From The Sports Desk