UEW Saga: Court Throws Out Atuguba Suit

Professor Raymond Atuguba

A suit filed by Professor Raymond Atuguba against the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has been dismissed by an Accra High Court.



Prof. Atuguba was seeking to halt the investiture of Reverend Father Professor A. Afful-Broni as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.



However, the court dismissed the suit on Thursday, 20 September.



Prof. Atugugba had described the induction of Professor A. Afful-Broni as an illegality.



His suit followed the dismissal of former Vice-Chancellor of UEW, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, and four others.



The five officials were dismissed based on recommendations by the Governing Council of the university.

