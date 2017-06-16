UEW Reopens For Academic Work After 3 Days Shutdown

After three days of shutdown, the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has opened for academic work.

This follows hearing of its case with one Supi Kofi Kwayera at a Winneba High Court on Friday.

The University had shut down all of its campuses on Tuesday following a ruling by the Court.

That ruling was, however, clarified on Friday by the presiding judge, Justice William Ato Mills-Graves, who adjourned the case to July 10.

He also said only the Vice Chancellor and some principal officers are restrained from working as per the tenure of the case.

A statement signed by C. Y Akwaa-Mensah said all campuses of UEW at Winneba, Ajumako, Kumasi and Ashanti Mampong will be opened effective Friday, June 16.

“Our cherished students, parents and partners are hereby informed accordingly.”

-3news