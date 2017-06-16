What's New

UEW Reopens For Academic Work After 3 Days Shutdown

June 16, 2017

After three days of shutdown, the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has opened for academic work.

This follows hearing of its case with one Supi Kofi Kwayera at a Winneba High Court on Friday.

The University had shut down all of its campuses on Tuesday following a ruling by the Court.

That ruling was, however, clarified on Friday by the presiding judge, Justice William Ato Mills-Graves, who adjourned the case to July 10.

He also said only the Vice Chancellor and some principal officers are restrained from working as per the tenure of the case.

A statement signed by C. Y Akwaa-Mensah said all campuses of UEW at Winneba, Ajumako, Kumasi and Ashanti Mampong will be opened effective Friday, June 16.

“Our cherished students, parents and partners are hereby informed accordingly.”

