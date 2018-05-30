UDS Sacks 18 Final Year Students With Fake WAEC Results

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye

Eighteen final year students of the University for Development Studies (UDS) said to have secured admission with falsified results slips from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have been dismissed from the university.

They were said to have been admitted in the 2013/2014 academic year and were at the Tamale campus of the university.

They are made up of 13 nursing students, three community nutrition students, a midwifery student and a health science student.

A statement signed and issued by the Registrar of UDS, Dr. A.B.T Zakariah said the decision to sack the students was taken after a probe.

He explained it was found out the students did not possess the qualification by virtue of which they were offered admission.

The statement named the students as Mavis Adu Boahen, Abigail Pomaa Kyeremeh, Alice Owusuaa, Samuel Arko, Joana Pazzaga, Francis Gyamfi Asare, Nazaiah Borama, Rosemary Akabo and Mohammed Ameyaw.

The others were also named as Emmauel Kabore, Georgina Yiadom Konadu, Evans Mfum, Partricia Daadi Dery, Nafisa Tahiru, Magdalene Mensah, Jennifer Eyram Kotobridja and Eman Adams.

The news came as a shock to the students who were working on their final projects.

-Starrfmonline