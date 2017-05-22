UCC Sued Over Suspension Of 22 Students

The Alumni of the Atlantic Hall has dragged the management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to court over its decision to suspend 22 students of the hall.

Management of the university over the weekend found 22 students culpable over clashes that ensued in the university during a hall celebration by the Ogua Hall residents – leading to the stabbing of three students in March.

They were thus rusticated to serve an academic ban ranging from a period of two to four semesters. They were made up of 17 males and five females with nine in their final years, another nine in third year while two are in their second and first years respectively.

But the move by the university, according to Emmanuel Owusu Boakye, the organising secretary of the Alumni, is unwarranted.

For him, it is “evil” and they are working on behalf of the students to file a case in court to compel the school to reverse its decision and reinstate the students.

“We have actually file a writ at the Cape Coast High court seeking for an injunction on the ongoing examinations,” he observed.

According to him, the investigation conducted by the school was inundated with incoherence thus “…Going ahead to rusticate these students is so so unfair and evil.”

