UBA Ghana Unveils Mobile App

Abiola Bawuah

Universal Bank of Africa (UBA) Ghana Limited has unveiled its Mobile Banking App and USSD.

The UBA Mobile Banking App is available on Google Playstore and Apple Store, and has face recognition and fingerprint features.

It is intended to help customers pay bills, shop and transfer money both locally and internationally and win discounts and prizes.

The USSD, which can be accessed by dialing *UBA# followed by *822#, and the App, form part of UBA’s financial inclusion mechanisms in line with Bank of Ghana’s vision of ensuring the inclusion of all citizens in the banking sector.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, June 12, this year in Accra, Managing Director (MD) of UBA Ghana, Abiola Bawuah, said the App and USSD seek to change the face of banking in Ghana.

According to her, the two products have been introduced to enable customers take control of their financial transactions with the bank.

“With these two products, you have a mini branch in your pocket,” the Managing Director said.

Ms Bawuah stated that the App and USSD would go a long to improve financial inclusion in Ghana, noting that customers have the opportunity to use the App in the country and beyond for various transactions.

By Melvin Tarlue