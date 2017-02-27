Two Robbers Arrested In Action

The suspects and their weapon

But for the timely intervention of the police, two suspected armed robbers would have been lynched by a mob at Awutu Beraku, near Kasoa in the Central region.

They attempted to escape with their booty after attacking a telecommunication shop in the area.

The suspects- Mohammed Salifu, 27, and Johnson Wedawa, 47-allegedly took items worth GH¢6,856 from the mobile money shop.

They reportedly took recharge cards valued at GH¢6,117,20, MTN SIM cards, laptop and three techno mobile phones loaded with cash of GH¢739.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Bright Oduro said on February 20, 2017 at about 1pm, the suspects, wielding AK 47 assault rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition concealed in a bag travelled from Kokrobitey, Weija to Awutu Bereku to rob on an unregistered motorbike.

On arrival at Awutu Bereku, the suspects parked in front of the said shop. Mohammed later entered the shop pretending to be a customer.

After engaging the shop attendants, Mohammed went back to fetch his weapon and returned to the shop while Johnson sat on the motorbike.

The suspect then pointed the gun at the shop attendants and held them hostage.

DCOP Oduro said Johnson Wedawa immediately followed up and the two moved the said items into a bag.

Afterwards the two jumped onto the motor bike and attempted to escape, but the victims raised an alarm and the youth in the vicinity chased them in all direction and apprehended them.

After arresting them, the youth subjected the two to severe beatings and were only saved by the police.

Johnson sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(Linda Tenyah I gmail.com)