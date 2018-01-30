Two Reported Dead In Accident Near Nsawam

Two persons are feared dead with several others injured in a gory accident at Okanta Number 1 in the Nsawam Adoagyir Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The dead are a three year old girl, a 20 year old man and a 30 year old woman.

This accident comes on the heels of last Thursday’s which occurred at Teacher Mante, about four km from Okanta in which 10 people died.

The accident which occurred Tuesday morning involved a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GN 5664-17and a VVIP bus with registration number GT 6417-10.

The Toyota Hiace was heading to Kumasi from Accra when it collided with the VVIP bus which was driving from Kumasi to Accra.

-GraphicOnline