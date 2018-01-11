Two Police Officers Shot Dead In Sekyere Afram Plains

Two police officers stationed at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region have been killed by armed men who blocked the Drobonso-Kumawu road on Thursday morning.

A third officer who sustained gunshot wounds and is in critical condition is on admission at Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, JoyNews’ Ohemeng Tawiah reports.

The deceased have been identified as Inspector Adolf Mutse, a driver and Constable Prosper Ashinyo whilst Constable Enock Okyere is on admission.

The attack is the second in a week that security operatives have come under gun attack after armed herdsmen ambushed and shot members of a police-military team in Agogo also in the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened at about 4:50 a.m. when eight (8) armed men reportedly opened fire on the police officers who were on a routine patrol.

Meanwhile, Drobonsohene, Nana Dwamena Dankwa suspects nomadic herdsmen are behind the attack.

He wants all herdsmen to vacate the area, failure to do so could lead to forceful eviction.

Sekyere Afram Plains District which shares borders with both the Brong Ahafo and Eastern Regions at Anyinofi, near Atebubu, and Sempoa respectively, has a population of over 36,000 inhabitants.

It has the largest landmark in the southern sector of the country and tagged the fifth largest district in the country.

