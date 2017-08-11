Two Friends Dared The Gods To Steal Gold From Shrine

Akwasi Agyei (L) and Kwabena Mensah (R)

Two friends dared the gods to steal gold ore worth GH¢116, 000 from a shrine at Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region.

Nineteen-year-old Kwabena Mensah connived with his friend, Akwasi Agyei, 36, to steal the precious mineral which weighs about 1.20 kilogrammes undergoing spiritual purification at his sister’s shrine.

Luck, however, eluded them when the gods staged a comeback and revealed Kwabena Mensah to the fetish priestess as the suspect, leading to his arrest by police.

He later led the police to Akwasi Agyei for being the man he gave the gold to for safe keeping.

The owner had brought it to the shrine on July 31, 2017 for purification rituals to be performed on the 22-carat gold before it is sold to a dealer in Kumasi.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Emmanuel Nyamekye, Kwabena Mensah heard discussions between the fetish priest, Lovia Cobbina, who is the complainant, and a customer who brought the gold for purification rites.

He stole it and gave it to the second accused, Akwasi Agyei, for safe keeping.

It was until August 6, 2017 that the priestess discovered the gold has been missing when the owner came to retrieve the gold.

Detective Chief Inspector Nyamekye told the Nsuta Circuit Court the gods after consultations allegedly revealed to the priestess that her brother, Mensah, stole the gold and reported the case to the Wiamoase police who arrested the first accused for interrogation.

Akwasi Agyei is said to have admitted receiving the gold from his friend, but has since failed to produce it.

Whilst the former pleaded not guilty, the latter has pleaded guilty.

Meanwhile, the court, presided by Ms Lydia Osei Marfo, on Thursday remanded the two friends in prison custody to re-appear before the court on August 31, 2017.

-Myjoyonline