Two Arrested For Trading In Wee

The two suspects in police custody. INSET: The exhibit

The Mile 7 District Police Command has apprehended two men for allegedly trading in dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp at Fish Pond, near Tantra Hills in Accra.

The police arrested the suspects when they were transporting the items in two big sacks, popularly known as ‘Ghana Must Go,’ from Ashaiman to a client at Abeka Lapaz.

They are Emmanuel Tefutor, 33-year-old taxi driver and Senyo Dagbey, 20.

About 70 parcels of the compressed materials were discovered in the two bags.

The suspects, upon interrogation, claimed they were sent by a man in Ashaiman to deliver the items to another suspect at Abeka Lapaz.

The suspects gave the phone numbers of the said man to the police to call but the phones had been switched off.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, Superintendent Iddrisu Tanko, the Mile 7 District Police Commander, said on January 17, 2017, at about 8:30pm, the police patrol team intercepted an Opel Astra with registration number AS 74481 carrying the dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The suspects said on reaching Abeka Lapaz, the said man called them on phone and asked them to proceed to Fish Pond where he lives to meet them.

They claimed they were on their way to deliver the goods when the police stopped them.

The matter is still under investigation.

He said the police would arrest criminals who operate at Mile 7.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey