Two Arrested In Agbogbloshie With 500 Pounds Of Ammunition

The two suspects

Two persons have been arrested at Agbogbloshie by the Greater Accra Regional Police command for possessing 500 rounds of ammunition.

They are Imoro Abdul Wahab, 25, a scrap dealer, and Kwaku Amankwa, 58, a self-acclaimed registered arms dealer.

The arrest, according to the command, was executed based on intelligence it had picked up Tuesday, April 18 2017 with the help of a resident there.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Affia Tenge said in a media address Wednesday April 19, 2017 that further investigations are being conducted to ascertain and establish the intention of the two persons.

Their arrest comes in the wake of deadly clashes at the Agbogbloshie Yam Market last week.

Hitherto Tuesday’s arrest, the command has arrested five persons in connection with the clashes that erupted at the market. Locally manufactured rifles were retrieved from the suspects during the arrest, the police said.

Violent clashes erupted Tuesday between Konkombas and Dagombas at the Agbogbloshie Yam market in Accra with two person reported dead.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that the violence started after a Dagomba man was beaten by some Konkombas for allegedly stealing a mobile phone Monday evening.

“The police retrieved 250 rounds of BB cartridges and 250 rounds of AA cartridges summing up to the 500 pieces of cartridges,” ASP Tenge told the media Wednesday.

“Both suspects are being detained for investigations, and shall soon be put before the court when our investigations and the intent has been established,” he added.

