Twellium Host Golden Arms

Officials of Twellium and members of Golden Arms

Beverage and water producing giants, Twellium Industrial Company yesterday hosted the triumphant national arm-wrestling team, Golden Arms, at its Kotoku Head Office, near Nsawam.

The team presented the ultimate silverware and the record 88 medals it clinched in the 9th African Arm-wrestling championship in Accra over the weekend.

Twellium sponsored the event with Go On Energy Drink, one of their new products designed for sports personalities which, according to Team Ghana, played a role in the 88 medals feat.

Supervisor at Twellium, Brenda Amoateng, who welcomed the team, congratulated them for making the country proud and justifying the ‘Go On’ sponsorship.

She said the company will continue to support the development and growth of sports in the country by partnering with fast growing sports like the armwrestling.

She added “Our doors are open for any kind of collaboration with the Arm-wrestling Federation, we are ready to grow this sport to higher heights.”

President of the Ghana Arm-wrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey, thanked the management of Twellium for their continuous support to the growth of the game.

He appealed to the company to sponsor at least four athletes for the upcoming World Arm-wrestling Championship scheduled for October this year in Turkey.

He also urged them to adopt arm-wrestling as their own and come on board to be partners of the yet to be introduced arm-wrestling league which would be the first in the country.

Captain of the team, Edward Asamoah, also commended the management of Twellium for believing in them and supporting them to make history in the country.

He assured them that the team would continue to do their best for the country and also raise the flag of Ghana high wherever they find themselves.