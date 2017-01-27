Twellium Ghana Foundation Launched

Twellium foundation finally launched

Twellium Industrial Company Ghana Limited, producers of Rush Energy Drink and Verna distilled water, has launched a foundation to undertake social projects to directly impact the lives of the disadvantaged in Ghana.

The Foundation is to focus on health, business development for rural women and scholarships for brilliant but needed students and pupils across the 10 regions of Ghana.

Disadvantaged individuals are requested to write to the Foundation, spelling out clearly their specific needs and how to address them accordingly.

Head of Projects and Programmes at Twellium Industrial Company Ghana Limited, in a statement at the launch of the Foundation on Tuesday in Accra, said the Foundation seeks to impact the lives of disadvantaged groups in society.

“Our doors will be open to everybody. Individuals in need of educational and other assistance in society are encouraged to write to the Foundation to appeal for support,” he said.

Head of Research at Twellium Industrial Company Limited, Selorm Kofi Dake, urged businesses to take their corporate social responsibility seriously.

“They should impact lives positively and they should not see it as a favor but as a moral duty to help the disadvantaged in our society.”

According to him, the Twellium Foundation would invest in people.

Twellium Industrial Company started operations in Ghana on February 28, 2014.

Twellium brings to the Ghanaian market beverages that have been on the US and European markets for over 30 years as a franchise from the Monarch Beverage Company of Atlanta, USA.

By Melvin Tarlue