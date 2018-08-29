Twellium Foundation Supports Two Communities 

Officials of Twellium Foundation (left), Nii Aklekwei III (in smock) and other traditional rulers in a pose

Twellium Foundation has commissioned two water borehole projects for two communities at Adjen Kotoku, near Nsawam.

Besides the boreholes, the foundation, a subsidiary of Twellium Industrial Company Limited, a water and soft drinks giant, has also commissioned road ramps from the Kotoku Junction to Kotoku township.

Commissioning the projects on Thursday, Twellium’s Deputy Marketing Manager, Emelia Gyasi, pointed out that the company’s focus had always been to seek the welfare of their clients, hence the projects.”

“The Foundation thought it prudent to offer the people in the community in which we operate the best of services; that was what motivated management to support them with these projects.

“Feedback from the countless Foundation projects we have embarked on have been positive, I must say it has motivated us to do more for society.”

Benefactor of the first borehole project, Nii Aklekwei III, Chief of Kwarteman, expressed thanks to Twellium Foundation for the gesture.

“We are most grateful for this support; it will certainly save us from waterborne diseases. We will forever remain thankful due to the fact that it has taken care of the burden to travel to far places for potable water; thank you Twellium Foundation.”

Niikoi Tsuru, Chief of Niikoitsuruman and the benefactor of the second borehole project, said, “Twellium Foundation has relieved us of the trouble travelling to far places in search of good water. The stretch from the junction to Adjen Kotoku Township was in bad condition due to the unprofessional way the road ramps were constructed.”

Twellium Foundation has been instrumental in rendering services and projects to communities.

A business desk report