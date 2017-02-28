TV3 Sacks 32 Staff For Engaging In Illegal Action

Thirty-two staff of TV3 Network Limited have summarily been dismissed from the company for engaging in a series of action which management described as a “breach of the ethics and legal requirements” regarding the employer/employee relationship.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Jimi Matthews, dated February 28, 2017 explained the affected staff who are from various departments including editorial, marketing and library “embarked on industrial action” without following the provisions of the Labour Act.

It said the staff took part in a series of action spanning about a week “without serving notice of their intentions to management and without providing management with an opportunity to engage with the aggrieved personnel.

“The actions included, but was not limited to, writing threatening statements on a staircase threatening dire action, hoisting of red flags on the transmission mast and other places inside the premises and subsequently wearing red attire and armbands signifying support for the disruption of the work process,” the statement added.

It explained further that “the impact of the industrial actions would have dire operational and financial implications on the company” which is the leading television station in the country.

“Management after reviewing the actions have dismissed the staff members who were involved in the illegal action,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, management has advised all staff to use appropriate platforms to voice their grievances or seek redress, adding “breaches of laid down procedures would not be entertained”.

It also thanked the staff for their contribution to the company, which has over the years changed the face of television broadcast in Ghana.

-3news.com