TV3 Grabs Exclusive Rights For VGMA

Ghana’s leading media conglomerate, Media General, has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for Ghana’s premier music awards, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), for this year.

This brings the nation’s longest standing and the most prestigious music awards to the home of millions of Ghanaians across the country live on TV3, the nation’s favourite leading televison channel, as well as its sister media stations – 3FM, 3news.com, Onua FM, Connect FM and Akoma FM.

A partnership agreement between Media General and Charterhouse Ghana was signed live on TV3 Midday Live on February 26 by Group Chief Executive of Media General, Pearl Esua-Mensah, and Chief Executive of Charterhouse, Mrs Theresa Ayoade.

Per the agreement, TV3 and its sister stations will have exclusive access to the announcement of nominees, the pre-event nominees’ jam in Cape Coast, the red carpet on the awards night (April 14, 2018), the live awards night, the post-event celebration jam on April 28, among others.

Signing the agreement, Mrs Esua-Mensah said Media General Group is focused on supporting local content.

“We believe in promoting our own. Over the years, we have promoted local drama, music and entertainment. It is going to be an exciting time on our platforms,” she promised.

Mrs Ayoade, on her part, explained that TV3 viewers would enjoy exciting moments on the station with 360 exclusivity to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The partnership is in line with TV3’s commitment to provide its cherished viewers with absolutely the best in entertainment while promoting local content to enrich the lives of the audience and the Ghanaian creative arts industry.