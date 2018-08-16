Turkish Boost For Adako Jachie  

Newly appointed communications director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku, has revealed that his outfit has received a proposal from an unnamed Turkish company to invest in the Adako Jachie project as management aim to give the edifice a facelift.

The sod for the construction of the project was cut a few years ago, with the hierarchy of the Porcupine Warriors bent on getting the club its own training facility.

When completed, the Adako Jachie project is expected to have a mini village, a training pitch, a 40,000-seater capacity stadium, among other facilities.

“Dr Kwame Kyei will be briefing us on a proposal received from a company who have shown interest in investing in Adako Jachie,” Lawyer Duku disclosed on Oyerepa FM.

“We shouldn’t forget this project is very dear to the heart of our chairman and it’s a legacy he wants to leave with the club.”

“Discussions will be done on it to take a decision which will be in the interest of Kumasi Asante Kotoko. The company wants to build a 40,000 capacity stadium for us, hostels and other training pitches.” Ghanasoccernet