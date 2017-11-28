Turkey Students Salute Gyan

Some of the students with a banner bearing Gyan’s picture and Kayrispor crest

Ghanaian students in Turkey held a grand celebration for legendary Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan on the occasion of his 32nd birthday.

The students numbering about 30 held a picnic on campus at the Firat University, Elazig Turkey to celebrate the achievement of the former Sunderland striker who turned 32 on Wednesday 22nd November this year.

They were joined by many Turkish and other nationals to celebrate the iconic Ghana captain who is Africa’s all-time goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup with 6 goals, an achievement Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonel Messi are sweating to equal.

The group of Ghanaian graduates is currently undertaking a Postgraduate Diploma in Education course at the Firat University, Elazig, Turkey.

The students who are proud of the achievement of the Ghana skipper and successes he’s chalked in his football career could not hold but join in the celebration of the 32-year-old legend.

The Black Stars record scorer himself marked the day in his base in the Kayseri with a massive birthday celebration with his Kayserispor teammates.

But the passionate Ghanaian students who itched to join the celebration could only express their love and passion for the Ghanaian star.

Gyan’s career has been absolutely remarkable with loads of cherishable moments. He started his professional career at age 18 with Ghana Premier League club Liberty Professionals and has gone on to feature for eight different teams – including Premier League side Sunderland.

He currently plays for Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.